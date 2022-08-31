Arrest warrant issued for Thai YouTuber ‘Nutty’ believed to have fled abroad

The Criminal Court issued a warrant for the arrest of well-known YouTuber Suchata ‘Nutty’ Kongsupajak for allegedly tricking thousands of victims out of about 2 billion baht altogether in a bogus currency exchange scheme. The suspect was believed to flee the country.

The arrest warrant followed the complaint that about 30 people filed at the Central Investigation Bureau. They wanted legal action against Nutty who was also a singer and dancer. They said they were among about 6,000 victims in the fraud.







Earlier the suspect posted that her huge wealth including assets, houses, land plots and luxury cars resulted from her forex trade through the ‘IQ option’ broker. She also posted pictures of graphs claimed to represent her profitable trade.

She invited people to make such investment through a company and promised they would enjoy growing profit. Invited people received their ‘yields’ only initially.

Police found that Nutty already sneaked out of the country through the southern border. (TNA)





































