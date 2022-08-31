Thai condo worker tried to rape college student in her room

A 24-year-old woman told police that a worker at a condominium in Bang Bua Thong district entered the room of her younger sister and tried to rape her.

At the Bang Bua Thong police station, the woman showed pictures of surveillance camera footage and said that a maintenance worker of the condominium entered the room of her 18-year-old sister and tried to rape the young woman at about 9 p.m. on Aug 19. The worker was 30-35 years old and her sister was in the room alone because she went out to a market.







According to the woman, her sister returned to the condominium from her study but lost a key card. The sister then called the worker to open the door of the condominium. After the door was opened, the worker followed the sister to her room and forced her inside. He stripped her and tried to rape her. Fortunately two friends who accompanied the sister to the condominium followed them to the room and rescued the sister.

The manager of the condominium said the worker was sacked and would be prosecuted. (TNA)









































