Sriracha mini-mart owner praised for helping new mother

A Sriracha food seller won likes on social media for hiring a new mother and allowing her to bring her baby to work.

Rungrat Sakumpee, 34, said she had known Cambodian national Sailaipie, 33, for a long time, but they lost touch. Out of the blue, Sailaipie contacted her on Facebook to say she’d recently given birth, but couldn’t find a job because she had no one to care for her child.

The new mother asked for a job and offered to take a salary of just 100 baht a day. But Rugrat hired her for 400 baht a day, plus two meals to work at her Rung Arun Vietnamese pork roll shop in Bueng Subdistrict in Sriracha.







While Sallaipie is busy with customers Rungrat cares for the baby.

In the two months since Sallaipie started work, Rungrat said sales have increased because customers like the cute baby and she thinks the child brought her luck.

Someone posted a video of mother, shop owner and baby to TikTok, winning them 15 minutes of fame.





































