Army Commander refutes claims of legal action over traditional attire

Fourth Army Region Commander Lt Gen Santi Sakuntanak has dismissed allegations that legal action is being taken against southern youths for wearing traditional Malay attire at a cultural fair, clarifying that the individuals were instead summoned for their involvement in separatism-related activities.







Discussing the matter, Lt Gen Santi emphasized the support of Thai authorities for cultural expression, citing a previous fair where a traditional Malay costume contest was held without objection. He called for an end to the spread of misinformation regarding the issue.

Lt Gen Pramote Promin, spokesman for the 4th Region Army, noted that certain groups had, however, misused the Malay culture fair for their own agendas. This included activities involving poetry citing that encouraged separatism and the displaying of flags linked to separatist factions.







Authorities have confirmed that the legal actions against the group are not associated with their choice of clothing. Instead, the summons issued is tied to past activities. They assured that each individual was being treated fairly and no charges would be pursued unless they were proven guilty of a crime. (NNT)





























