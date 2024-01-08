Resignation of 3 Pheu Thai party-list MPs will not affect Govt’s undertaking

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Srettha Thavisin stated about the resignation of 3 Pheu Thai party-list MPs, namely, Deputy Prime Minister Somsak Thepsutin, Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit, and Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Chantararuangthong, that their resignation would not affect the Government’s undertaking.

Instead, this would allow them to fully focus on their duty as members of the cabinet. He also affirmed that there was no hidden agenda regarding the resignation of the 3 ministers as Pheu Thai party-list MPs.







With regard to the desire of some Senators to submit a motion for a general debate without a resolution to be passed, in accordance with Section 152 of the Constitution, the Prime Minister affirmed the Government’s duty and readiness to clarify about facts or recommend issues at the general debate, should it take place. (TNA)





























