Driver in Tesla crash tests positive for high alcohol level

A Tesla driver has initially tested positive for high levels of alcohol, up to 194 milligrams after his Tesla car crashed into parked cars and motorcycles in front of a hot pot restaurant in Phitsanulok, causing damages to 12 vehicles in total.

No one was injured in the accident, which happened on Mittraphap Road at 3 am on Jan 6.







The head of the Phitsanulok city police station said that the police inspected the scene, measured the alcohol level of the driver, which was found to be as high as 194 milligrams.

The official blood test results are still pending confirmation.

Initially, the driver has been charged with reckless driving, causing damage to others’ property and drunk driving. The driver is willing to negotiate and compensate all parties affected. (TNA)





















































