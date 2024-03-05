Army Commander leads flood relief effort in Yala

Fourth Army Region Commander Lt Gen Santi Sakuntanark, on March 4, led a ceremony to distribute educational supplies to schools impacted by natural disasters in Yala province. The initiative was a response to the flooding disaster at the end of 2022 that severely affected educational activities at Ban Kue Meng School and Ban Charang Ta Dong School 175 School.

The Army Wives Association, in collaboration with its Fourth Army Region branch, also took part in this effort, pooling resources from various sectors to procure and provide essential educational materials and equipment.







During the disaster, the Fourth Army Region and various units mobilized manpower and military resources to assist the affected areas, working diligently to address and alleviate the situation as quickly as possible. Officials said the return to normalcy in the area was also aided by the generous contributions from people across Thailand, demonstrating nationwide solidarity in times of crisis.







The ceremony saw representatives from the teaching staff, students, and parents extend their gratitude to all parties involved, including actor and philanthropist Binth Bunluerit. The donations, including 178 sets of student desks and chairs, three blackboards, 22 folding tables, and various electrical appliances for educational purposes, were warmly received. (NNT)































