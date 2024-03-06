Drunken man takes unconventional nap inside police van

PATTAYA, Thailand – Nongprue Police officers were taken aback when they discovered a Thai man clandestinely sleeping inside a police van parked right in front of the local police station on March 1. The incident created an air of mystery, leaving officers puzzled and concerned for the man’s well-being.







The van’s engine was turned off, and all windows tightly shut, seemed innocuous at first glance. However, the officers’ instincts kicked in, suspecting that something was amiss. Upon opening the van’s door, the officers were met with an unexpected sight: a disoriented man, estimated to be between 40 and 50 years old, lay sprawled face down within the vehicle. Signs of heavy intoxication were evident, with drool staining his face and his appearance dishevelled.







Preliminary statements from other officers revealed that this same individual had been apprehended for public intoxication earlier that day and subsequently released around 10 a.m. Initially presumed to have left the vicinity, he had surreptitiously re-entered one of the police vans, catching the officers off guard.







A rescue team swiftly transported the man to Banglamung Hospital for immediate medical attention. The man had been deprived of air for several hours, raising concerns about his well-being. Authorities are now investigating the circumstances surrounding his actions and prior detention.































