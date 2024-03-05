NACC to probe deputy police chief over bribery claims

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has initiated an investigation into allegations against Deputy National Police Chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, also known as Big Joke, and four other police officers. The probe focuses on claims that they accepted bribes from a gambling website, leading to potential dereliction of duty.

The decision follows a call for the NACC to examine the involvement of Pol Gen Surachate and his aides in allegedly ignoring illegal activities conducted by a gambling site operated by Thanyanan Sucharitchinsri, alias Minnie.







The case has garnered attention due to the high-profile nature of the individuals involved and the serious accusations of misconduct. The NACC, with its current roster of five commissioners, agreed to proceed with the investigation following the submission of the complaint.

This inquiry is part of a broader examination into illicit online gambling operations, which have reportedly caused significant financial damage, estimated at around 300 million baht. (NNT)































