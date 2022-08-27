Safety, Security, Sustainability highlighted at Bangkok ‘APEC Food Security Ministerial Meeting’

The APEC Food Security Ministerial Meeting took place in a virtual format on Friday. Thailand, as the host country, presented policies on food security, affirming its preparedness to drive forward the Food Security Roadmap Towards 2030.

The 7th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation’s (APEC) Food Security Ministerial Meeting (FSMM) took place on Friday in a virtual format, hosted by Thailand’s Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives. Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives Chalermchai Sri-on said after the meeting that Thailand, as the host country, has declared its objectives to promote food security in the region through a set of policies, covering food safety and trade facilitation, life quality improvement, natural resource sustainability, the promotion of innovation and technology in the food and agricultural sector, and the creation of balance in the economy, society, and the environment.







APEC last year introduced the Food Security Roadmap Towards 2030 (Roadmap 2030), which is aimed to create an open, fair, transparent, productive, sustainable, and resilient APEC food system.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives highlighted its efforts to drive forward this roadmap through its 3S: Safety, Security, and Sustainability policy. These efforts cover the promotion of food safety and nutrition, the promotion of technological implementations within the industry, and its Big Data integration on soil, irrigation, climate change, and diseases in plants and animals.







The APEC Business Advisory Council provided recommendations for APEC economies to support trade facilitation and digital transformation, in line with the 2030 Roadmap. The council recommends member economies work with international organizations on food security issues, to reduce non-tax trade obstacles for farm and food products, and implement the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economic model.







The Ministry of Agriculture laid out several policies surrounding the BCG model, technological implantation, and food security for the future. The ministry has set an objective for next year to better promote women’s roles as the main driving force for the country’s social and economic development, by promoting the roles and strength of farming housewife communities across the country.(NNT)

































