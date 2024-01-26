Anutin addresses security measures on educational and governmental premises

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Anutin Charnvirakul, stated regarding every educational institution, agency, and local area, including Bangkok, that each place has its administrators and directors for management already in place. He emphasized that it is not the responsibility of personnel or administrative police to constantly monitor and protect these areas. In case of incidents, the police can be notified to proceed according to the law.







However, he requested cooperation from the community and all related sectors to keep an eye on these premises. He added that if any action requires a budget, it can be proposed to the Ministry of Education for consideration.

Minister Anutin also commented on recent reports of increasing criminal activities involving children and youth. He mentioned that the Ministry of Interior has continuously implemented and executed measures to prevent potential incidents.







These measures include controlling firearms, suppressing influential figures, and combating drug abuse, among others.

He noted that when children or youth are involved in crimes, it is essential to build awareness, as they can still change their behaviors. However, if they commit offenses, legal proceedings must be pursued. (NNT)































