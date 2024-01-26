Thailand, Germany looks to enhance strategic partnerships

Thailand and Germany agreed to elevate the level of strategic partnership between the two countries, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Thursday (January 25).

He and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier joined a bilateral meeting at the Thai Government House on Thursday during the latter’s official visit to the Southeast Asian country.







Steinmeier is scheduled for a 3-day visit in Thailand, Srettha told the media at Thursday’s news conference, adding that they touched upon various topics in their discussions including trade, investment and the future significances of clean energy investments – namely electric vehicles.

Both the leaders also exchanged views on geopolitical conflicts, according to the Thai PM’s Office statement.







The German president also mentioned that the acquittal of Thailand’s opposition leader Pita Limjaroenrat on election law violation is deemed as ‘an encouraging signal’.

Steinmeier’s visit marks the first time in 22 years for a president of Germany to visit Thailand since 2002. (NNT)





























