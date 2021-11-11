Anti-constitutional monarchy leaders found guilty, ordered to stop movement

The Constitutional Court found three anti-government demonstration leaders guilty of trying to overthrow the constitutional monarchy and ordered their movement to stop.

The ruling was for Arnon Nampa, Panupong Jadnok and Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul who are the leaders of the Ratsadon group. They led a demonstration at the Rangsit campus of Thammasat University on Aug 10, 2020, when the group announced 10 demands concerning the royal institution. The ruling responded to a complaint by Nathaporn Toprayoon.







The Constitutional Court ruled that the demands of the protest group were not aimed at reforming the institution but reflected the abuse of rights and liberties to overthrow the constitutional monarchy in accordance with Clause 1 of Section 49 of the constitution. The court ordered the three and their networks to stop the movement.







Panusaya aka Rung was the one who read the 10 “ceiling-breaking” demands concerning the royal institution. The announcement led to prosecution on many charges including the charge of overthrowing the democratic regime of government with the King as Head of State. (TNA)





























