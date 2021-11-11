Thai Prime Minister to attend 28th APEC Meeting on Nov 12

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will attend the 28th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in its teleconference form on Nov 12 and Thailand will take over the APEC chair at the end of the session.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Gen Prayut would participate in the meeting which is a part of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week (AELW).







In the afternoon of Nov 12, the prime minister will deliver his speech in the APEC CEO Summit. Then, at 6pm, he will attend the 28th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting. At the end of the meeting, he would receive the APEC chairmanship from New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.







Mr. Thanakorn said that Gen Prayut would discuss topics of mutual benefits including travel between member countries, trade and investment stimulation and the development of bio-circular-green (BCG) economy. (TNA)





























