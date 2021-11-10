Pattaya earned 100 million baht from 2-day Music Festival

Despite rain and complaints that too few fans were allowed into seating areas, the Pattaya Music Festival was a success, Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome claimed.

Sonthaya said the Nov. 5-6 event generated 100 million baht in tourism revenue for Pattaya.







He claimed that hotel operators were pleased with bookings, even though the head of the Pattaya Business & Tourism Association already had said that bookings were disappointing.

The festival continues this weekend with the seating area greatly expanded from the meager 150 allowed in during the first round. (PCPR)





























