Silpakorn University clarifies use of AI for art promotion

Silpakorn University’s Dean of the Faculty of Painting, Sculpture and Graphic Arts has clarified his use of the “Loopsie” AI app on the faculty’s Facebook page, arguing that using AI for promotion does not mean human-made art is being replaced.

Defending his decision, Vichaya Mukdamanee added that acknowledging AI’s presence and adapting to it is an integral aspect of art creation.







His decision to feature the AI application on August 16 sparked a diverse range of reactions from commentators. Some critics expressed disagreement, believing the use of AI goes against the intended direction of the faculty’s artistic pursuits. Others lauded the idea with terms like “amazing” or “trendy” being used to describe their positive sentiments toward the initiative.







Despite calls to remove Loopsie-generated photos from the page, Vichaya chose to retain the post and encourage open dialogue. He viewed it as a chance for him and society to better grasp the appropriate integration of AI in artistic creation.

Vichaya added that the introduction of AI technology does not diminish traditional artistry, but instead widens the spectrum of creative approaches. He further invited the public to embrace the idea that artistry can be expressed through various means, reiterating that artists’ hearts should remain open to innovation. (NNT)













