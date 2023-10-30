Alms-giving event held to mark ‘End of Buddhist Lent’ in Bangkok

A large number of Buddhists jointly offered alms to 109 monks at Wat Saket, the Temple of the Golden Mount in Bangkok to mark the end of the Buddhist Lent.

Buddhists participated in offering alms as part of the “Tak Bat Devo alms-giving ceremony on the day after the Buddhist Lent with the abbot of the temple, leading the procession of monks down from the Golden Mount to receive alms, totaling 109 monks.







The day of the end of the Buddhist Lent marks the conclusion of the monks’ three-month period of residence in the temple during the rainy season. This year, it fell on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

One day after the end of the Buddhist Lent, there is a custom of making merit by offering alms known as “Tak Bat Devo Almsgiving.”







The word “Devo” is derived from the Pali term “Devorohana,” which means descending from the celestial realm. This is based on the belief that this day is similar to the day when Lord Buddha descended from the celestial realm after visiting his mother in Tavatimsa Heaven. (TNA)



















