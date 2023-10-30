Winter to begin next week, less cold than preview year

The Meteorological Department is set to declare the commencement of winter early next week, which is approximately two weeks later than the typical schedule. This delay is due to the lingering weak cool winds and an anticipated milder temperature trend.

Mr. Somkhuan Tonjan, Director of the Meteorological Observation Division from the Thai Meteorological Department, stated that rainfall would persist in the northern parts of the country, due to the diminishing cool winds, while Bangkok is expected to experience easterly and southeasterly winds along with higher humidity levels.







During this week, moderately cold winds will envelop the northern regions, leading to cooler temperatures in the Northeast. Some areas might experience rain before it gradually declines. The Meteorological Department is likely to make the official announcement of the onset of winter early next week.







In Thailand, winter is considered to have arrived when the lowest temperature remains below 23 degrees Celsius. Apart from the delayed start, Mr. Somkhuan mentioned that this winter would be comparatively less cold than usual. The coldest period is expected to be from early December to late January, with an average temperature ranging from 21 to 22 degrees Celsius. (NNT)













