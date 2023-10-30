‘End of Buddhist Lent’ with traditional ceremony in Nakhon Phanom

Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri led government officials, local community leaders, and eight ethnic groups in a religious ceremony.

Tourists and local residents also participated in the event. The ceremony involved offering tributes and performing a praying session at Wat Phrathat Phanom Woramahawihan, marking the end of the Buddhist Lent. The event is considered a significant tradition that has been passed down since ancient times. It also boosts tourism, coinciding with the annual "End of Buddhist Lent Riverboat Parade," held at the famous temple of Nakhon Phanom province. (NNT)






























