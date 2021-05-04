Almost 100% of Bangkokians wear facemasks in public

A survey, by the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, and Sirindhorn International Institute of Technology (SIIT) at Thammasat University, shows that about 99% of people in Bangkok wear face masks in public.

Prof Dr. Thanarak Theeramankhong of SIIT said the survey had processed data from 11,894 people in 28 districts of Bangkok. The majority of people were wearing face masks correctly, while about 2 in 1,000 people did not wear them and about 4 in 1,000 people wore them incorrectly, as their masks did not fully cover their mouth and nose.







He added that the survey found 8 districts in Bangkok where 100% of the samples were wearing face masks in public. They were Yannawa, Minburi, Phasi Charoen, Phra Nakhon, Bang Khor Laem, Don Muang, Chatuchak and Khlong Toei.

The survey also found that people tend to not wear face masks on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The wearing of face masks also tended to drop in the evening, compared to the morning period. (NNT)



















