Checkpoints return to Pattaya

The checkpoints are back in Pattaya, with travelers being checked for fevers amid the latest coronavirus outbreak.

Banglamung District Chief Wuttisak Singhadecho and three Pattaya deputy mayors on May 3 inspected operations at the Sukhumvit Road checkpoint in front of Chonglom Temple in Naklua.







He said people entering and leaving the area are being stopped and checked. Local officials ask people leaving Chonburi to obtain permission from the Banglamung District office or village chief. While technically not required, travelers without permission might be turned back.

There are two checkpoints in Banglamung: Outside Chonglom Temple and on Highway 36. Two more are located in Sattahip at the Kasempol intersection on Highway 331 in Plutaluang and on the Sukhumvit Road entrance in front of the Najomtien Subdistrict office.





























