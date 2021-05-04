Thai institute study proves single dose of vaccine increases immunity by 96.7%

A study, conducted by Chulalongkorn’s Center of Excellence in Clinical Virology, shows that those who receive one shot of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine showed a 96.7% increase in immunity, when compared to unvaccinated individuals.

Prof. Dr. Yong Poovorawan said the study also found those who had recovered from COVID-19, between 4-8 weeks prior to testing, showed a 92.4% increase in immunity. Vaccine recipients aged under 60 reported higher levels of immunity than those aged over 60.







He said their immunity will increase further and last for a long time after the second dose, before concluding that the immunity conferred after one shot of AstraZeneca vaccine was satisfactory.

Dr.Yong said, therefore, that the government should vaccinate at least 10 million people per monthin the first 3 months of mass vaccinations, to reach the target of inoculating at least 70% of the population by the end of the year, to create herd immunity. (NNT)























