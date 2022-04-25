Alcohol restrictions relaxed for certified restaurants in Thailand from May 1

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) will allow certified restaurants to serve alcoholic beverages until midnight starting next month.

CCSA Spokesperson Taweesilp Visanuyothin said restaurants that meet Safety and Health Administration (SHA) Plus, COVID 2 Plus or COVID Free Setting standards will be permitted to sell alcoholic drinks until midnight starting May 1. Currently, certified restaurants are allowed to sell alcohol until 11 PM.



The CCSA spokesperson noted that night entertainment venues – such as nightclubs, bars and karaoke parlors – will remain closed. However, operators can transform these venues into restaurants to serve alcohol after they receive approval from their local communicable disease committee.







The CCSA has also adjusted the color-coded disease control categories applied to different provinces. Thai provinces are now designated as either belonging to the yellow category for high surveillance or the blue tourism category. There are currently 65 yellow provinces and 12 blue provinces, with Rayong and Songkhla recently added to the blue zone list. The zone adjustment will take effect on May 1, 2022. (NNT)

































