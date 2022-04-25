Thailand to host ‘TBEX Asia 2022’ in Phuket in November

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) will host the TBEX Asia 2022 event for worldwide travel bloggers, content creators, and influencers in Phuket and the surrounding provinces from 15-18 November, 2022, in which the theme will be “Diversity of the South: Phuket and Beyond”.

Mr. Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, TAT Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications, announced the hosting at the conclusion of the TBEX North America 2022 in Tri-Cities, Washington on 21 April, 2022. He extended an invitation to all bloggers and influencers to attend the TBEX Asia 2022 and to discover a taste of the amazing travel experiences on offer in Thailand.



“TBEX Asia 2022 promises to be a very special occasion, as this year Thailand is celebrating the “Visit Thailand Year 2022”. The kingdom is more than ready to welcome visitors to experience the Amazing New Chapters with the concept of ‘From A to Z, Thailand has it all’, Mr. Siripakorn said.

This is the second time Thailand will host the Travel Blog Exchange (TBEX), after it hosted the first Asian edition of the show in 2015, when the event in Bangkok drew more than 680 participants from around the world and generated resulting exposure to over 142 million people.









The “Diversity of the South: Phuket and Beyond” concept of TBEX Asia 2022 reflects the new chapters of Nature, Food and Thainess, including precious art, cultural diversity, a variety of destinations and activities, and Southern lifestyle, particularly that of Phuket.

The main venue for TBEX Asia 2022 is Angsana Laguna Phuket, which is part of Asia’s first integrated resort Laguna Phuket on beautiful Bang Tao Bay. Days 1-4 (15-18 November) comprise a variety of Pre-BEX tour programmes and conference itself, including a workshop, keynote addresses, breakout sessions, and speed networking. Following this, fam trips will take participants to their chosen destinations beyond Phuket.





Attendees include content creators (producers of blogs, videos, podcasts, and traditional media) and DMOs, tour operators, hoteliers, OTAs, travel brands, and PR and marketing suppliers. TBEX will be a wonderful opportunity for Thailand to show the world it is once again welcoming foreign tourists and that there are amazing new experiences to enjoy, and for the world’s travel bloggers and influencers to discover these experiences. It is hoped the event will help to stimulate Thailand’s tourism sector and the economy.

TBEX Asia 2022’s tickets are now available for travel creators and industry professionals at www.tbexcon.com/Asia-2022.

For more details:

Website: www.tbexcon.com/Asia-2022 (TAT)






































