After-hours Pattaya tomboy club raided

Pattaya police raided a nightclub illegally open at 2:30 a.m.

Banglamung District administrators and Pattaya officers arrived at the Phoenix Tomboy Club on Central Road Soi 12 early April 24, hearing plenty of noise behind locked doors.



Officers broke into the club through the business next door and ordered the lights turned on, music turned off and everyone to wear face masks.

Most of the 50 men and women inside complied, but some refused and insulted the police throughout the operation.







Deputy District Chief Phonchai Sangeid detained the club owner and said charges would be pressed for violating business-hours, alcohol and disease-control laws.

































