Airports of Thailand loses a historic 10 billion baht caused by COVID-19

Airports of Thailand Plc recorded a loss of over 10 billion in fiscal 2021, the first loss in its history.

AOT president Nitinai Sirismatthakarn said that since the COVID-19 pandemic started last year, it had heavily affected AOT’s business and AOT posted its first-ever operating loss, of over 10 billion baht, in its 40-year history.







AOT’s operations had always been profitable. However, it would continue expanding its six airports, he said.

For the 2021 fiscal year, AOT would implement East Expansion, West Expansion and North Expansion building projects worth nearly 60 billion baht at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province. They would raise its passenger-serving capacity to 120 million people a year. AOT also planned to invest 32 billion baht in the third-phase expansion of Don Mueang airport, Mr Nitinai said.

Despite the operating loss, AOT had 32 billion baht in cash, COVID-19 vaccine projects became clearer and COVID-19 situations were expected to improve late next year, he said.














