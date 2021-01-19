Thailand’s 1st marijuana testing lab to guarantee products safe for exports

The Ministry of Industry is about to certify the first marijuana testing laboratory of the country.

Suchart Traisangrujira, adviser to the industry minister, and executives of the ministry inspected the laboratory of the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA).







The facility was ready for the certification of the internationally recognized ISO/IEC 17025-2017 standard for laboratories. It would be the first laboratory to test the quality of marijuana in Thailand.

The Thai Industrial Standards Institute was expected to certify the laboratory within March. The facility will support the government’s policy to promote standard marijuana products by the private sector.

The laboratory would guarantee the safety of marijuana products and exports and other countries would not have to repeat testing. That would save times and costs for marijuana exports and their distribution. (TNA)













