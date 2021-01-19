Pattaya’s unemployed dependent on food handouts

An estimated 30,000 hotel employees have been put out of work in Pattaya due to the second coronavirus shutdown, Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said.

“Kulchorn,” a maid at an unnamed Pattaya hotel, is one of them. She said her employer closed, but because the government did not shut it down, she is ineligible for Social Security Office unemployment benefits.







She is now dependent on free-meal donations offered by charities and generous people around the area. Kulchorn said she has only been able to pick up odd jobs for 100-200 baht a day.

Sonthaya said earlier that he has appealed to regional and national disease-control officials to issue hotel-closure orders to aid those put out of work.









