Air pollution hits unhealthy levels in Chiang Mai

The northern province of Chiang Mai on Wednesday was blanketed with haze from forest fires while the visibility was reduced; many people suffered eye and nose irritation.

The PM 2.5 level in the city reached 56 micrograms per cubic meter while at Hot district of Chiang Mai, PM 2.5 level was measured at 93 micrograms per cubic meter. The air quality index (AQI) in Chiang Mai stood at 203 which is considered harmful to people’s health.







Inside the campus of Chiang Mai University, the air pollution detectors were installed at every faculty to monitor the level of PM2.5, starting on Wednesday morning for real time results hourly.

The results showed that the PM2.5 level was high at almost stations, hovering between 63-97 micrograms per cubic meter.







The cause of the haze partly came from the agriculturists who were rushing to burn the weeds and straws before the official announcement to ban the farm wastes burning expected at the middle of this month. (TNA)



























