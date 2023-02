Bangkok on Thursday came third in IQAir’s city pollution rankings, which compare more than 100 cities worldwide.

Its Air Quality Index (AQI) reading at 10am was recorded at 198 at on IQAir with a high concentration of the particulate matter PM2.5.

Bangkok’s Air Quality Information Center reported the PM 2.5 levels exceeded the safety standard in 70 areas, ranging from 71-121 microgrammes per cubic meter due to a cold air mass, covering the country and stagnant weather condition. (TNA)