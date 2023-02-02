Pattaya, Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai – most searched Thai destinations on Airbnb by Chinese travelers

Thailand is emerging as a popular destination among Chinese travelers, as they look to travel internationally after more than two years of travel restrictions.

Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb’s General Manager for Southeast Asia, India, Hong Kong, and Taiwan said for Thailand – Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai, and Pattaya have been the most searched Thai destinations on Airbnb by Chinese travelers, who are also showing an increased interest in historical homes, domes, boat houses, and camping tents.







Amanpreet noted that the desire for international travel amongst Chinese guests is at an all-time high, adding that it is extremely encouraging to see this surge in international travel interest in Thailand among visitors from China.

During the recent Chinese New Year, Thailand was also one of the most popular destinations globally by Chinese guests on Airbnb, along with the United States and Japan.







Airbnb is now working with its host community and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) in China to provide travelers with the iconic hospitality that Thailand is known for. The company is also promoting off-the-beaten-track destinations, and working to spread the benefits of tourism to more local neighborhoods and businesses to support an inclusive tourism recovery. (NNT)



























