Aid Efforts continue for Thai nationals in Myanmar conflict zone

Efforts are underway to assist over 160 Thai citizens caught in the midst of conflict in Laukkaing, Myanmar.

According to Varawut Silpa-archa, the Minister of Social Development and Human Security, his agency is actively coordinating with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Royal Thai Police to assist Thai nationals trapped in the conflict situation in Laukkaing, Myanmar.







Minister Varawut confirmed that while the primary focus is on confirming the number of impacted individuals and providing travel and aid expenses, other aspects such as human trafficking and security issues are also being considered.

A joint meeting with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Royal Thai Police is planned to discuss further strategies to aid the affected Thai citizens. (NNT)



























