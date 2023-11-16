Timber organization holds seminar on global production and trade

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet welcomed representatives from 75 member countries of the International Tropical Timber Organization (ITTO) during the 59th Session of the International Tropical Timber Council (ITTO59) at the Dusit Thani Hotel Pattaya on November 13. As the host, the Royal Forest Department, under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, facilitated the international meeting from November 13 to 17. Pattaya was chosen as the venue, reflecting Thailand’s preparedness to efficiently organize international conferences. The meeting aimed to promote sustainable development in global timber production and trade, with a focus on various policies related to the world timber economy.







Thailand has consistently received support from ITTO for various projects, including forest resource surveys, post-tsunami forest recovery projects, the Tri-National Protected Forest Conservation Project involving Thailand, Cambodia, and Laos, and the sustainable management criteria and indicators development project for permanent forest management.

In addition to the conference, the Royal Forest Department organized field visits covering the timber supply chain. These visits highlighted the comprehensive implementation of Thailand’s timber laws, encompassing the country’s forest control points, Chain of Custody (CoC) systems, and the import-export process for timber and timber products. The activities showcased Thailand’s commitment to sustainable forest management and strengthened regional cooperation in the forestry sector. These efforts align with Thailand’s green economy, circular economy, and bioeconomy strategies, as part of the ongoing BCG Model (Bio-Circular-Green Economy) initiatives.































