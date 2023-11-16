Coalition parties discuss digital wallet initiative

The upcoming policy to provide a 10,000-baht stipend through a digital wallet, currently in the legislative drafting stage, has sparked varied opinions among government parties and ministers.

Coalition parties such as Bhumjaithai and Chart Thai Pattana Party are awaiting legal opinions but have expressed readiness to support projects beneficial to the public and compliant with the constitution and regulations.







Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul, also the leader of Bhumjaithai Party, affirmed that this is not a case of ‘brute forcing’ the policy without consent of coalition parties. He emphasizes the project’s public benefits and legal compliance.

Regarding perceptions that this policy might singularly benefit the ruling Pheu Thai Party, Minister Anutin stresses that the law requires almost 320 votes from coalition parties, making it a collective government effort.







Similarly, Varawut Silpa-archa, Minister of Social Development and Human Security and head of Chart Thai Pattana Party, said he prefers waiting for the Council of State’s legal opinion on the program. He acknowledges varying public opinions but reiterates commitment to the outlined path.

Meanwhile, Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce from the Pheu Thai Party, discussed the progress of the loan act. He said the Secretary-General of the Council of State has received the draft, and it is currently under review, with efforts to expedite the process.

Regarding critiques of potential financial discipline violations, the government assures vigilance and continuous consideration of public opinion. The Pheu Thai Party, having proposed this policy during the election campaign, asserts the need to fulfill the electorate’s intentions. (NNT)



























