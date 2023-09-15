Agriculture Ministry announces war on smuggled frozen pig carcasses

Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Capt Thamanat Prompow has announced a crackdown on the smuggling of illegal farm products into Thailand, citing its detrimental impact on local farmers and the prices of domestically produced goods.

Emphasizing the need for strong measures to address this issue, Capt Thammanat said a major concern is the smuggling of frozen pig carcasses, which has saturated the local pork market and driven down prices.







The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) is currently in discussions with the Customs Department regarding the handling of smuggled frozen pig carcasses seized from 161 shipping containers at Laem Chabang Port.

Capt Thamanat has assured that the new policies will become clearer as comprehensive operational plans are developed alongside budgetary considerations. He further elaborated that each ministry will be responsible for crafting detailed plans for implementation over the next four years.







The Community Rice Center Association earlier submitted a proposal addressing high production costs and low product prices in the agricultural sector, noting a decline in competitiveness over the past two decades. (NNT)













