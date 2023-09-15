Recent killing of highway policeman at dinner party places local power structures under intense focus

The recent dinner party murder of a local highway policeman in Nakhon Pathom province has placed local power structures in Thailand under intense national focus.

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul recently addressed the issue of cracking down on criminal organizations. He also cautioned against phrases like “subduing mafia” and wording that overly narrows the scope of the crackdown to just organized criminal elements, stressing that the matter is not only about reining in individuals with local influence who break the law and intimidate residents.







Recognizing there are many wrongdoers, Minister Anutin said strict punitive measures and preventative steps would be adopted to curb unlawful activities.

When asked about this week’s government policy debates, Anutin praised the efforts of all parties involved and affirmed that the government is tasked with providing clarification on issues raised by the opposition.







Noting that the opposition has been constructive rather than obstructive, he further emphasized that all recommendations are currently under consideration. Upcoming issues include the budget bill and a vote of no confidence, which will test the performance of the government. (NNT)













