Former Bangkok Governor probed over Green Line train extension contract

An investigative panel of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has voted 3:3 vote in implicating former Bangkok Governor MR Sukhumbhand Paribatra and Keeree Kanjanapas, Chairman of BTS Group Holding, in potential violations of the Public-Private Partnership Act and the Act on Offences Relating to Government Bidding.







The investigation pertains to their roles in contracting BTS Group Holdings (BTSC) for the operation of three Green Line train extensions. This decision is in line with Section 23 of the Anti-Corruption Act, which requires at least half of the panel’s votes to find a suspect guilty. The NACC will make the final determination in this case.

Earlier this year, the NACC had charged 12 individuals, mainly city officials, as well as Krungthep Thanakom Company, a subsidiary of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).







The alleged violations concern Krungthep Thanakom Company’s contract with BTSC to manage three Green Line extensions, specifically On Nut to Bearing, Taksin to Wongwian Yai, and On Nut to Mo Chit, along with the National Stadium to Taksin route, spanning a 13-year period and set to expire concurrently in 2042.

The NACC said its final decision would further decide the legal repercussions for all parties connected to the contract in question. (NNT)













