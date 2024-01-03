7.5 kg cocaine found in suspicious package

A 53-year-old man found a suspicious package left in front of his house contained 7.5 kilograms of pure cocaine.

The man reported the matter to the local police for inspection of the package sent to his 23-year-old daughter at his house in Soi Rewadi, Nonthaburi. The sender was Ms. Miu.

His daughter currently studying in Australia is about to return home for short stay before going back to continue her study in Australian.







Upon opening the paper box, the police discovered two document envelopes labeled for delivery to the director of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC)’s Office in Phetchburi, one from the NACC office in Nonthaburi and the other from the NACC Office, Region 7.

The envelopes were placed on a fabric cushion measuring 30 cm wide, 1 meter long, and 2 cm thick, with a total of 15 cushions. Inside the cushions, they found 10 plastic bags containing 7.5 kilograms of pure cocaine in total. Subsequently, the police collected fingerprints and DNA as evidence.

CCTV footage from the village captured a silver pickup truck stopping in front of the house, and the driver unloading the package before leaving.







The house’s owner said on Jan 1 at around 3 p.m., a pickup truck arrived, delivering the package to his daughter. As his daughter is currently studying abroad, he became suspicious when he saw the heavy box and decided to contact the police for inspection.

The man further disclosed that his daughter had posted on social media about offering service to carry packages back to Australia. A man contacted her, hiring her 3,500 baht to bring a package into Australia. The suspicious package was believed to be connected to this arrangement.

Authorities are currently investigating the bank account associated with the sender, which is registered under the name of a Laotian man. They are working to trace the sender through the courier company for further legal action. (TNA)





























