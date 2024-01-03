Monorail train wheel detaches and falls onto taxi – no injuries

A monorail train’s yellow line wheel fell off and hit the bonnet of a taxi, resulting in significant damage. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

On the night of Jan 2, emergency response personnel were alerted to the incident and dispatched an ambulance to the scene. The incident occurred on Theparak Road, Km.3. After a thorough examination, it was confirmed that no one in the taxi had sustained injuries. As a precaution, traffic police closed one lane on the Bangplee-bound side of the road.







The taxi driver said that he was driving from Samrong, heading towards Bangplee, and occupying the right lane with one passenger on board. The wheel detached and struck the right side of the taxi’s bonnet, causing damage. Fortunately, both the driver and the passenger escaped unharmed.

At present, the yellow line of the monorail train continues its normal operations, while authorities are investigating the cause of the wheel detachment to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The Lat Phrao – Samrong Yellow Line monorail began its service on June 19 last year with all 23 stations, covering the total distance of 30 kilometres. (TNA)

































