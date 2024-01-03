Thailand and China set to waive visas from March

Thailand and China will permanently waive visa requirements for each other’s citizens from March, said Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said.

The Thai prime minister said the government is preparing to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), and Foreign Minister Panpree Bahiddha-Nukara is set to fly to complete the signing.







This matter has been a collaborative effort for a long time, dating back to the Yingluck Shinawatra government. The current government has resumed discussions and has determined to elevate the status of Thai passports.

The Thai government is committed to advancing this important tool for strengthening the relationship between both nations and supporting tourism. In September last year, Thailand waived visas for Chinese nationals until February this year to boost tourism. (TNA)





























