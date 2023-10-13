Chada pushes for gun control laws update, entertainment venue opening until 4 a.m.

The government is preparing to amend the legislation governing firearm possession to make it more suitable, said Deputy Interior Minister Chada Thaiseth. Simultaneously, they are in the process of compiling a list of influential figures, with plans to complete this task by the end of the month.

This move came after the killing of a highway police officer during a dinner party at the house of Praween “Kamnan Nok” Chankhlai on September 6. Praween is a sub-district chief and an influential figure in Nakhon Pathom province.







Mr. Chada on Thursday spoke about the progress being made in controlling firearms, stating that the Firearms Act is an old law that has been in place for a long time. Therefore, it needs to be revised and amended, which will require parliamentary discussion to bring it up to date.

He believes that the government’s firearm control policy will instill confidence in the public. In the future, ammunition will not be purchasable without a license (Form Por.3), and there will be limitations on the number of rounds that can be held. These limitations will gradually become more stringent, and certain problematic aspects of the law will be addressed.







When asked about the issue of identifying influential figures, he said that this process is currently underway and is taking some time, as it involves gathering names from various agencies across the country. Additionally, it involves assessing the behavior of the individuals on the list. A second screening process will be implemented, and the list of names will be submitted at the end of this month.







Meanwhile, he has also expressed his approval of the planned policy to extend entertainment venue operating hours until 4 a.m. In many provinces, particularly tourist destinations like Bangkok, tourists often visit entertainment venues at 10 – 11 p.m., making this extension a fitting adjustment. It is a common practice in several countries to keep such establishments open until late hours, with 4 a.m. being a suitable time, he said.

This policy focuses on promoting tourism. The police are ready to ensure public safety during these extended hours, he added. (TNA)













