58,000 people arrested for illegal entry into Thailand since January

Visitors traveling to Thailand can expect more fluid entry procedures starting 1 June, as the country continues to ease restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

The Thai government has announced it will continue to maintain stringent measures at land borders to prevent illegal crossing. Starting from 1 June, travelers to Thailand can expect an even more streamlined entry process, with no quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated travelers and those who are able to present a negative PCR test or professional antigen test.



Deputy Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhanadirek said 58,000 people have been arrested for illegal entry since 1 January, including 1,351 escorts.

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration on 1 May gave a green light to the resumption of land border crossing. Chong Mek Thailand-Laos checkpoint in Ubon Ratchathani is the latest border checkpoint to resume operation. The reopening of borders is expected to help rejuvenate tourism and the economy. (NNT)

































