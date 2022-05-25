Govt to work with new Bangkok governor on Green Line rapid transit route extension issue

Results from the elections in Bangkok and Pattaya on Sunday are prompting political parties to make reassessments ahead of the next general election. Meanwhile, the prime minister indicated he is ready to work with the new Bangkok governor on the matter of the Green Line rapid transit route.



Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha indicated the extension to the Green Line needs to fall in accord with legal requirements. He said discussions over the project’s details will resume now that a new Bangkok governor is present. He added the government will work with the new governor on this matter, with the benefit of the public being the primary consideration.







Palang Pracharat deputy leader Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn said results from Sunday’s gubernatorial election do not reflect the popularity of political parties. He added that the results do not reflect general election prospects, as voters made their decisions based on individual candidates. He said all political parties need to adjust to circumstances and heed the voice of the public.

Palang Pracharat leader Gen. Prawit Wongsuwon said the Bangkok elections cannot be used to gauge the popularity of Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Pheu Thai Party representatives said they are confident of the party’s constantly improving popularity. The party’s candidates for Bangkok Council on Tuesday (24 May) held a press conference thanking Bangkokians for their votes. Party members elected to the Bangkok Council said they are ready to assist the Bangkok governor in all aspects.



































