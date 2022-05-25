Thailand’s EGAT works with Microsoft to reduce carbon emissions

The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) and Microsoft Thailand have joined hands on efforts to mitigate carbon emissions.

EGAT Governor Boonyanit Wongrukmit and Dhanawat Suthumpun, managing director for Microsoft Thailand, signed a Memorandum of Understanding under the joint goal of value creation for EGAT through digital transformation.



The 3-year collaboration will cover three key areas. The first involves innovating for a sustainable future through studies and explorations of digital technology integration. These include cloud platforms to accelerate value creation and business innovations in areas such as renewable energy, battery energy storage systems, grid modernization, and carbon capture and storage.







The agreement will also modernize EGAT’s operations with digital procedures and systems that incorporate expertise in technology, automation and AI into management functions. These include internal systems within power plants, carbon emission analyses, and environmental impact assessments to foster sustainable development.





The last area involves strengthening EGAT’s infrastructure to support changes in the digital era by digitizing documents, utilizing cloud and other innovations to analyze in-depth data, modernize operational processes, enhance the organization’s performance, and transform its IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, and data privacy systems to meet global standards. (NNT)

































