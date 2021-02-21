500 munch on marijuana-laced foods in Chiang Mai

About 500 Chiang Mai residents got to munch on gourmet dishes made with cannabis during a medical-marijuana promotion event at Maejo University.

Chiang Mai Deputy Gov. Sumreung Chaiyasen and Amnuay Yodsuk, president of Maejo University Council, opened the Feb. 20 food fair by making an omelet made with cannabis at the Maejo Natural Farming R&D Center which has grown 16,700 cannabis trees.







Each of the 500 attendees was limited to choosing five dishes from 47 booths operated by famous restaurants and street-food vendors in Chiang Mai and Bangkok, with each booth offering a choice of three meals, snacks or drinks.

Maejo staged the event with the cooperation of the Ministry of Public Health and Chao Phraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital to showcase how cannabis can be used in healthy foods.





































