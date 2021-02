An elderly British expat was injured when he was hit by a motorcycle in Jomtien Beach.

Frederick Moreland Vogel, 77, needed life-saving measures from paramedics after being hit on Jomtien Second Road Feb. 19. He was transported to a local hospital.







The driver of the Honda Scoopy that hit Vogel, Torpong Palasan, 28, appeared drunk and sustained minor injuries.

Witness Rattikan Sukmanee, 23, said Vogel was crossing Second Road when Torpong drove straight into him at full speed.