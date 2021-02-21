Mark On- first place at last – Pattaya Sports Club Links Golf Society

Pattaya Sports Club Links Golf Society

Thursday, Feb. 18

Greenwood C+A

Stableford

A fine, breezy morning, a manicured golf course with nice greens playing truly and with good pace, set the scene for some good scoring.

As our seventeen golfers gathered at the first tee on the ‘C’ course, there was plenty of confidence and a couple of challenges made. Our first three ball got away about ten minutes ahead of the scheduled time.







Mark On had a change of fortune in his friendly rivalry with Michael Blumhagen. This was to be Mark’s day as he came in with a great 39 points to be well clear, and record his first win with Links Golf.

Tony Browne continues his good form in his quest to lower his handicap, so 36 points helped and also gave him second spot.

Playing partner, Mike Tottenham, has also found something extra recently and took third place with 35 points.

Not to be left out, Michael Blumhagen filled the final place on the podium with a modest 33 points.

It was also a welcome back to Paul Stewart who came out of quarantine and took off for Hua Hin and Phuket for a trip but, travels done, he is back with us now and getting back some form.





Winners at Greenwood

1st Place – Mark On (10) – 39 pts

2nd Place – Tony Browne (20) – 36 pts

3rd Place – Mike Tottenham (22) – 35 pts

4th Place – Michael Blumhagen (8) – 33 pts

Best Front Nine (non winners) – George Mueller – 19 pts

Best Back Nine (non winners) – Dave McKey – 17 pts

It seemed that there was only one other, small, group on the course so we had a clear run for the round and four of our five groups finished in good time.

However, the last group dropped way off the pace and finished the final hole a full one hour behind the group in front of them. This necessitated holding a bus and a couple of passengers for too long a time, not happy Marge. Just not good enough.











