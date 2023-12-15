50 million meth pills seized in Kanchanaburi

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Deputy Interior Minister Chada Thaiset rushed to Kanchanaburi province for a press conference after the officials seized an estimated 50 million methamphetamine pills.

Anutin who is also deputy prime minister and Chada on Wednesday flew to Kanchanaburi to hold a press conference after the officials on Tuesday seized an estimated 50 million methamphetamine pills at a joint check-point at Thong Pha Phum intersection in Tha Khanun Sub-district of Thong Pha Phum district.







The illegal drug was found on a truck and hidden under sacks of recycling wastes to prevent the officials to spot the drug.

Two suspects were arrested – one is 30 years old man and another is 24 years old woman. They lived in a house in Sangklaburi district.

The officials could seize methamphetamine pills in 250 white sacks (200,000 pills in each sack), totally 50 million pills. The drug was hidden in the middle of the truck and surrounding with sacks of garbage for concealment.







A team of local and narcotics suppression police, soldiers and local officials said the suspects used the garbage truck to conceal the drug.

They are from Sangklaburi district to the central region of the country. The officials at the check-point saw the garbage truck so they order the driver to stop for questioning. The two suspects have dubious manner so the officials searched the truck and found the illicit drug.

Anutin says that the drug traffickers start to change the narcotic trafficking routes to the western side of the country. In the past, the traffickers deliver the drugs from northern border along Mekong River but the crackdown from the officials force them to change the trafficking route to western side of the country.

He said the officials from all parties concerned have to step up the measures to prevent the trafficking. (TNA)



























