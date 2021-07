3-daily Bangkok-Samui flights to coincide with island’s reopening

The Samui Airport marked the launch of a three times daily service between Bangkok and Samui specifically for international transit/transfer passengers visiting the island under the Samui Plus programme, which was launched the same day.







The schedule of the new service that enables visitors to connect via Bangkok is as follows:

Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Samui

Flight PG5125 departs Bangkok at 10.05 Hrs. and arrives at Samui at 11.35 Hrs.

Flight PG5151 departs Bangkok at 14.35 Hrs. and arrives at Samui at 16.05 Hrs.

Flight PG5171 departs Bangkok at 17.10 Hrs. and arrives at Samui at 18.40 Hrs.







Samui to Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi)

Flight PG5126 departs Samui at 12.15 Hrs. and arrives at Bangkok at 13.45 Hrs.

Flight PG5152 departs Samui at 16.45 Hrs. and arrives at Bangkok at 18.15 Hrs.

Flight PG5172 departs Samui at 19.20 Hrs. and arrives at Bangkok at 20.50 Hrs.

