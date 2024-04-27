MOAC commits to ‘One Health’ initiative at CUVC2024

Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives Captain Thamanat Prompow presided over the opening ceremony of the academic conference of the Faculty of Veterinary Science, Chulalongkorn University, CUVC2024-The Theatre. The event was held under the theme “Integrated One Health Approaches for Sustainable Well-Being.” This conference represents a dedication to advancing veterinary research and innovation while emphasizing the expanding role of veterinarians in One Health.







Veterinarians not only treat animals but also oversee public health and environmental sustainability. Given the complex interrelationships among humans, animals, and the environment, clear strategic guidelines are essential, with veterinarians playing a crucial role. Moreover, the conference serves as a collaborative effort to broaden horizons across sectors, engaging veterinary universities and over 30 public and private organizations.

The Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives emphasized that the ministry places great importance on the concept of One Health. One Health is not only a theoretical concept but also a principle and practical guideline that significantly influence our health. From a veterinary perspective, it is crucial to focus on the profound impacts on animal health that affect human health, including zoonotic diseases and their connection to the environment.









The ongoing accumulation of veterinary knowledge from academia, research, and innovation by universities and government agencies helps maintain the global balance. Additionally, One Health understanding acts as a bridge linking human and animal health with the environment, facilitating collaborative solutions to complex issues across veterinary disciplines. This collaboration aims to devise disease control strategies, improve food safety, and sustain environmental balance for the future.

Thamanat also stated that The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives (MOAC) is ready to support projects that promote health and well-being, pushing policies and methods that align with the principles of One Health through collaboration with various educational institutions. This collaboration aims to advance technology, innovation, and research for the agricultural sector to progress further. (NNT)





































